Foxconn Haymarket Landing property listed for sale, residents speak on what it should become

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Part of downtown Eau Claire's Haymarket Landing was listed for sale last week.
The previous owner, Foxconn Technology Group, is ready to sell and listed the property on August 7. Since 2018, the units have sat empty. The building was supposed to become a Foxconn Innovation Center that would have employed 150 people.
Now that the property is listed, some Eau Claire residents like Andrew Lindaas are looking forward to the potential for new businesses to move in.
"Something that I feel is lacking within the city in general is outdoor seating," Lindaas said. "So I think although it is a bit generic because you have the District right next to the Pablo, I think potentially another restaurant would be really nice to see here."
Another resident, Grey Larson, said he just wants something that takes advantage of the location.
"That's such a beautiful location with those huge windows, it's west facing, it faces Phoenix Park and the water," Larson said. "It's going to get great evening light, I think whatever goes in there should be something that's open to the public."
Another resident said all she wants is for the space to be filled.
Commonweal Development is brokering the sale, and the cost of the three units is $2.7 million.
In a statement from Foxconn, a spokesperson said they are selling the property to focus on their ongoing development of their Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.