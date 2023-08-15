 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Foxconn Haymarket Landing property listed for sale, residents speak on what it should become

  • Updated
  • 0
Foxconn Sale
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Part of downtown Eau Claire's Haymarket Landing was listed for sale last week.

The previous owner, Foxconn Technology Group, is ready to sell and listed the property on August 7. Since 2018, the units have sat empty. The building was supposed to become a Foxconn Innovation Center that would have employed 150 people.

Now that the property is listed, some Eau Claire residents like Andrew Lindaas are looking forward to the potential for new businesses to move in.

"Something that I feel is lacking within the city in general is outdoor seating," Lindaas said. "So I think although it is a bit generic because you have the District right next to the Pablo, I think potentially another restaurant would be really nice to see here."

Another resident, Grey Larson, said he just wants something that takes advantage of the location.

"That's such a beautiful location with those huge windows, it's west facing, it faces Phoenix Park and the water," Larson said. "It's going to get great evening light, I think whatever goes in there should be something that's open to the public."

Another resident said all she wants is for the space to be filled.

Commonweal Development is brokering the sale, and the cost of the three units is $2.7 million.

In a statement from Foxconn, a spokesperson said they are selling the property to focus on their ongoing development of their Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

