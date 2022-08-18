Free clothing store King's Closet in need of more donations as demand rises

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The King's Closet of the Chippewa Valley is looking for more donations to keep up with increasing demand.
King's Closet is a clothing store in downtown Eau Claire that provides free clothing and household items to anyone in need.
Store operator Kirk Frey said over the summer, he has seen the demand for good quality clothing items increase week after week, and the store needs more donations to continue to serve the over 200 people who come in to the store every Thursday.
"Especially in men's clothing, we seem to be running short," Frey said. "What we need is good quality clothing, something that could be used by anybody. Just because they may be in a lesser economic situation, doesn't mean they deserve less."
Frey said men's sneakers sizes 8-13 are in particularly high demand, as all they can seem to keep on the shelves are dress shoes and boots.
He added that items like dishes, sheets and towels are always welcome, and the need for blankets and warming layers will become much higher as the weather starts to turn colder.
King's Closet is open from 9 .m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and will accept up to five bags of usable items per donor.