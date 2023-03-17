Free, fun library activities available during spring break in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're wondering what to do with your family during spring break, the Eau Claire Public Library has a full week of activities for your kids and teens.
Tuesday is 'Teen Bad Art' where teens are invited to create a 'disaster piece.' Tacky trophies are awarded to the worst works.
Wednesday is for the Pokémon Fan Club where fans get to trade cards and battle one another.
A crowd favorite is 'Tech Take Apart' on Thursday.
Kids can dissect hardware like keyboards, computer towers, and printers and see the innards of everyday items.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library youth services coordinator Alisha Green said all the events are free and are meant to give families something fun to do.
"Youth Services is bustling during spring break. So it brings in a lot of extra people for our programs. We love to see the kids. We love to see the families," Green said.
There will also be Lego, family Bingo, story time all week, a teen cooking club meeting to make donuts, and many other activities.
For a full list of library spring break events, times and dates, click/tap here.