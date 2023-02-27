Freezing rain to lead to an icy morning commute; precipitation to become rain, snow for the afternoon

Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED TODAY... .A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. The precipitation this morning will start out as rain in far southern Minnesota but as freezing rain in eastern Minnesota north of the Twin Cities, then will gradually mix with rain and snow this afternoon. The highest ice amounts are expected in western Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going westward across east central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an inch are expected. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one quarter inch. * WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&