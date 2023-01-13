Friday's local scores and game schedule

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 PM
Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7:15 PM
Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7:15 PM
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City, 6:00
Whitehall at Augusta, 7:15 PM
Lakeland Conference
Frederic at Clear Lake, 5:45 PM
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 4:45 PM
Bruce at Birchwood, 6:00 PM
Clayton at Flambeau, 7:15 PM
Luck at Turtle Lake, 7:15 PM
Grantsburg at Unity, 7:15 PM
Siren at Webster, 7:15 PM
Cornell at Winter, 7:15 PM
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central at Amery, 7:00 PM
Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 PM
Prescott at Luther, 7:30 PM
Nonconference
Ellsworth at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 7:15 PM
Barron at Somerset, 5:45 PM
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 PM
Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7:15 PM
Menomonie at River Falls, 7:15 PM
Cloverbelt Conference
Gilman at Loyal, 6:00 PM
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 7:15 PM
Cadott at Regis, 7:15 PM
Bloomer at Thorp, 7:15 PM
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell Central, 7:15 PM
Columbus Catholic at Colby, 7:15 PM
Owen-Withee at Neillsville, 7:15 PM
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 PM
Melrose-Mindoro at Independence, 7:15 PM
Augusta at Lincoln, 7:15 PM
Alma/Pepin at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 PM
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley at Durand-Arkansaw, 7:15 PM
Colfax at Glenwood City, 7:15 PM
Boyceville at Mondovi, 7:15 PM
Elk Mound at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:15 PM
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron at Ashland, 7:00 PM
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:00 PM
Cumberland at Northwestern, 7:00 PM
Barron at Saint Croix Falls, 7:00 PM
Lakeland Conference
Clayton at Flambeau, 5:45 PM
Luck at Turtle Lake, 5:45 PM
Grantsburg at Unity, 5:45 PM
Siren at Webster, 5:45 PM
Cornell at Winter, 5:45 PM
Frederic at Clear Lake, 7:15 PM
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 PM
Northwood at Shell Lake, 7:15 PM
Middle Border Conference
Amery at Altoona, 7:00 PM
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7:00 PM
Osceola at Somerset, 7:00 PM
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:00 PM
Nonconference
Eau Claire North at Superior, 7:00 PM
Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West, 6:00 PM
Onalaska at Somerset, 7:00 PM
Independents
Ashland at Spooner, 7:00 PM
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers at Coulee Region Cyclones, 7:00 PM
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Superior at UW-Eau Claire, 7:00 PM
Men's college hockey
UW-Stout 3, Saint John's 1
UW-Eau Claire at Hamline University, 7:00 PM
College wrestling
UW-Eau Claire 38, Oswego State 6
UW-Eau Claire 31, Messiah 7
UW-Eau Claire 26, Washington & Lee 13
*Tim Fader passes 300 dual meet wins as head coach