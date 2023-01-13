 Skip to main content
Friday's local scores and game schedule

  • Updated
By Rebecca Fiala

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 PM

Hudson at Eau Claire North, 7:15 PM

Rice Lake at New Richmond, 7:15 PM

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City, 6:00

Whitehall at Augusta, 7:15 PM

Lakeland Conference

Frederic at Clear Lake, 5:45 PM

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 4:45 PM

Bruce at Birchwood, 6:00 PM

Clayton at Flambeau, 7:15 PM

Luck at Turtle Lake, 7:15 PM

Grantsburg at Unity, 7:15 PM

Siren at Webster, 7:15 PM

Cornell at Winter, 7:15 PM

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central at Amery, 7:00 PM

Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 PM

Prescott at Luther, 7:30 PM

Nonconference

Ellsworth at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 7:15 PM

Barron at Somerset, 5:45 PM

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 PM

Eau Claire North at Hudson, 7:15 PM

Menomonie at River Falls, 7:15 PM

Cloverbelt Conference

Gilman at Loyal, 6:00 PM

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 7:15 PM

Cadott at Regis, 7:15 PM

Bloomer at Thorp, 7:15 PM

Stanley-Boyd at McDonell Central, 7:15 PM

Columbus Catholic at Colby, 7:15 PM

Owen-Withee at Neillsville, 7:15 PM

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 PM

Melrose-Mindoro at Independence, 7:15 PM

Augusta at Lincoln, 7:15 PM

Alma/Pepin at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 PM

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley at Durand-Arkansaw, 7:15 PM

Colfax at Glenwood City, 7:15 PM

Boyceville at Mondovi, 7:15 PM

Elk Mound at Elmwood/Plum City, 7:15 PM

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron at Ashland, 7:00 PM

Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:00 PM

Cumberland at Northwestern, 7:00 PM

Barron at Saint Croix Falls, 7:00 PM

Lakeland Conference

Clayton at Flambeau, 5:45 PM

Luck at Turtle Lake, 5:45 PM

Grantsburg at Unity, 5:45 PM

Siren at Webster, 5:45 PM

Cornell at Winter, 5:45 PM

Frederic at Clear Lake, 7:15 PM

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 PM

Northwood at Shell Lake, 7:15 PM

Middle Border Conference

Amery at Altoona, 7:00 PM

Ellsworth at Prescott, 7:00 PM

Osceola at Somerset, 7:00 PM

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:00 PM

Nonconference

Eau Claire North at Superior, 7:00 PM

Eau Claire Memorial at Wausau West, 6:00 PM

Onalaska at Somerset, 7:00 PM

Independents

Ashland at Spooner, 7:00 PM

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers at Coulee Region Cyclones, 7:00 PM

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Superior at UW-Eau Claire, 7:00 PM

Men's college hockey

UW-Stout 3, Saint John's 1

UW-Eau Claire at Hamline University, 7:00 PM

College wrestling

UW-Eau Claire 38, Oswego State 6

UW-Eau Claire 31, Messiah 7

UW-Eau Claire 26, Washington & Lee 13

*Tim Fader passes 300 dual meet wins as head coach