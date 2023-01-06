 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  Updated
(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56

Eau Claire North 49, River Falls 43

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47 - Lewis (HUD): 15 points; Carstensen (HUD): 12 points; Hanson (HUD): 10 points; Sheplee (RL): 25 points

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59 - Seibel (BLOOM): 17 points; Benson (SB): 25 points; Becker (SB): 18 points

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 19 - Mounders now 11-0

Lakeland Conference

Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 53 - Kirkman and Kane (LH): 13 points each; Lechleitner (LH): 12 points

Prairie Farm 64, Cornell 23 - Panthers now 11-0

Middle Border Conference

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54 - Jesperson (ECM): 26 points, 7 rebounds

River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34 - Butz (RF): 15 points; Johnson (RF): 11 points; Watkins (ECN): 7 points

New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63 - Hidde (NR): 18 points; Schroeder (NR): 15 points; Monarski (CF): 21 points; Crumbaker (CF): 18 points

Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (overtime) - Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): 30 points; Vollrath (FC): 18 points

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 39

Loyal 53, Gilman 20

Spencer 83, Greenwood 54

Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57

Dairyland Conference

Alma/Pepin 64, Gilmanton 55

Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 40

Independence 44, Lincoln 40

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46 - McLune (WHITE): 22 points; Panic (WHITE): 15 points; Bissen (CFC): 11 points

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 60, Boyceville 36 - Wenzel (EM): 13 points; Bartig (EM): 12 points

Durand-Arkansaw 58, Elmwood/Plum City 36

Mondovi 71, Glenwood City 53

Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69 - Entzminger and Scharlau (COLF): 19 points each; Jensen (COLF): career-high 15 points

Heart o' North Conference

Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64

Cumberland 63, Saint Croix Falls 54

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39

Northwestern 98, Barron 54

Ashland 59, Spooner 47

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 78, Winter 61

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48

Middle Border Conference

Somerset 71, Altoona 43

Boys high school hockey

University School of Milwaukee 7, Eau Claire North 4

Men's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, St. Olaf 1

UW-Stout 6, Bethel 3

Women's college hockey

St. Norbert 2, UW-Eau Claire 1

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 5, Janesville Jets 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.