Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56
Eau Claire North 49, River Falls 43
Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47 - Lewis (HUD): 15 points; Carstensen (HUD): 12 points; Hanson (HUD): 10 points; Sheplee (RL): 25 points
New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 60, Stanley-Boyd 59 - Seibel (BLOOM): 17 points; Benson (SB): 25 points; Becker (SB): 18 points
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 19 - Mounders now 11-0
Lakeland Conference
Clayton 55, Lake Holcombe 53 - Kirkman and Kane (LH): 13 points each; Lechleitner (LH): 12 points
Prairie Farm 64, Cornell 23 - Panthers now 11-0
Middle Border Conference
Somerset 44, Altoona 41
Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54 - Jesperson (ECM): 26 points, 7 rebounds
River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34 - Butz (RF): 15 points; Johnson (RF): 11 points; Watkins (ECN): 7 points
New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63 - Hidde (NR): 18 points; Schroeder (NR): 15 points; Monarski (CF): 21 points; Crumbaker (CF): 18 points
Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54 (overtime) - Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): 30 points; Vollrath (FC): 18 points
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 39
Loyal 53, Gilman 20
Spencer 83, Greenwood 54
Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57
Dairyland Conference
Alma/Pepin 64, Gilmanton 55
Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 40
Independence 44, Lincoln 40
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35
Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46 - McLune (WHITE): 22 points; Panic (WHITE): 15 points; Bissen (CFC): 11 points
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 60, Boyceville 36 - Wenzel (EM): 13 points; Bartig (EM): 12 points
Durand-Arkansaw 58, Elmwood/Plum City 36
Mondovi 71, Glenwood City 53
Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69 - Entzminger and Scharlau (COLF): 19 points each; Jensen (COLF): career-high 15 points
Heart o' North Conference
Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64
Cumberland 63, Saint Croix Falls 54
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39
Northwestern 98, Barron 54
Ashland 59, Spooner 47
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 78, Winter 61
Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50
Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48
Middle Border Conference
Somerset 71, Altoona 43
Boys high school hockey
University School of Milwaukee 7, Eau Claire North 4
Men's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, St. Olaf 1
UW-Stout 6, Bethel 3
Women's college hockey
St. Norbert 2, UW-Eau Claire 1
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 5, Janesville Jets 3