Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
091622 Augusta Pepin/Alma football
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11-player

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14

River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9

Hudson 21, Menomonie 7

New Richmond 28, Superior 18

Coulee Conference

West Salem 55, Altoona 12

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 42, Durand-Arkansaw 7 - game recap here

Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12 - Laube (FC): 210 pass yards; Wathke (FC): 5 catches, 57 yards, 2 TD

Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2

Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Dairyland Conference

Pepin/Alma 45, Augusta 36 - Eagles now 5-0; Seifert (P/A): 12/16, 212 yards, 3 TD; Bergmann (P/A): 21 rush, 135 yards, 3 TD; King (Augusta): 8/13, 146 yards, 2 TD; Laxson (Augusta): 19 rush, 92 yards, 2 TD; Dickinsen (Augusta): 12 rush, 143 yards, TD

Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22

Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14

Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6

Heart o' North Conference

Northwestern 40, Cameron 3

Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7 - Prince (Bloomer): 103 pass yards, TD; 194 rush yards, TD; Omar, Strand (Bloomer): rush TD each; Rubenzer, Rogge (Bloomer): receiving TD each

Cumberland 56, Barron 0

Saint Croix Falls 45, Spooner 14

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith 44, Hurley 38

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26 (overtime)

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6

Osceola 34, Amery 28

Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3

High school football - 8-player

Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6

Gilman 65, Greenwood 0

Thorp 36, Lincoln 0

Siren 36, Flambeau 22

Women's college volleyball

UW-Eau Claire 3, Saint Benedict 2

UW-Stout 3, Lakeland 1

Women's college soccer

Viterbo University 2, UW-Stout 0

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 5, Northeast Generals 1 - game recap here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

