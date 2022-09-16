Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football - 11-player
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14
River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Hudson 21, Menomonie 7
New Richmond 28, Superior 18
Coulee Conference
West Salem 55, Altoona 12
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis 42, Durand-Arkansaw 7 - game recap here
Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12 - Laube (FC): 210 pass yards; Wathke (FC): 5 catches, 57 yards, 2 TD
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2
Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Dairyland Conference
Pepin/Alma 45, Augusta 36 - Eagles now 5-0; Seifert (P/A): 12/16, 212 yards, 3 TD; Bergmann (P/A): 21 rush, 135 yards, 3 TD; King (Augusta): 8/13, 146 yards, 2 TD; Laxson (Augusta): 19 rush, 92 yards, 2 TD; Dickinsen (Augusta): 12 rush, 143 yards, TD
Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22
Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6
Heart o' North Conference
Northwestern 40, Cameron 3
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7 - Prince (Bloomer): 103 pass yards, TD; 194 rush yards, TD; Omar, Strand (Bloomer): rush TD each; Rubenzer, Rogge (Bloomer): receiving TD each
Cumberland 56, Barron 0
Saint Croix Falls 45, Spooner 14
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith 44, Hurley 38
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26 (overtime)
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6
Osceola 34, Amery 28
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3
High school football - 8-player
Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6
Gilman 65, Greenwood 0
Thorp 36, Lincoln 0
Siren 36, Flambeau 22
Women's college volleyball
UW-Eau Claire 3, Saint Benedict 2
UW-Stout 3, Lakeland 1
Women's college soccer
Viterbo University 2, UW-Stout 0
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 5, Northeast Generals 1 - game recap here