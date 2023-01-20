Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61 - Welsch (ECM): 14 points; Paulmier (ECM): 11 points
Rice Lake 63, Eau Claire North 51
Hudson 49, Menomonie 43
River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro 57, Alma/Pepin 51
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 59, Boyceville 29
Heart o' North Conference
Barron 55, Cumberland 21
Lakeland Conference
New Auburn 45, Flambeau 37
Prairie Farm 73, Winter 25
Shell Lake 44, Webster 42
Clayton 58, Bruce 20
Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31
Nonconference
Neillsville 47, Altoona 42 - game recap here
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60 - Abes win 11th straight
Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 67
Hudson 70, Menomonie 40
River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 54
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 77, Cadott 52
McDonell Central 73, Regis 55
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 63
Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43
Neillsville 71, Greenwood 31
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 65, Lincoln 52 - King (AUG): 21 points; Schroeder (AUG): 16 points
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Eleva-Strum 40
Alma/Pepin 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 70 (double overtime)
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Spring Valley 57
Elk Mound 64, Elmwood/Plum City 39
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52
Heart o' North Conference
Saint Croix Falls 42, Barron 33
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40
Ladysmith 74, Hayward 32
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 71, Clayton 49 - Raiders now 11-1
Birchwood 56, Cornell 34
Webster 67, Shell Lake 49
Grantsburg 48, Frederic 38
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Amery 52
Altoona 61, Ellsworth 48
Osceola 78, Saint Croix Central 48
Prescott 78, Somerset 72
Boys high school wrestling
Whitehall 72, Durand-Arkansaw 12
Whitehall 42, Mondovi 39
Mondovi 36, Durand-Arkansaw 24
Boys high school hockey
Superior 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1
NAHL hockey
MN Wilderness 4, Chippewa Steel 3
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Superior 2
UW-Stout 4, Northland College 0