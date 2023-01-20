 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
012023 Hudson Menomonie gbb

Members of the Hudson Raiders and Menomonie Mustangs girls basketball teams shake hands after playing a Big Rivers Conference game at Menomonie High School on January 20, 2023.

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61 - Welsch (ECM): 14 points; Paulmier (ECM): 11 points

Rice Lake 63, Eau Claire North 51

Hudson 49, Menomonie 43

River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Alma/Pepin 51

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 59, Boyceville 29

Heart o' North Conference

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Lakeland Conference

New Auburn 45, Flambeau 37

Prairie Farm 73, Winter 25

Shell Lake 44, Webster 42

Clayton 58, Bruce 20

Grantsburg 59, Frederic 31

Nonconference

Neillsville 47, Altoona 42 - game recap here

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60 - Abes win 11th straight

Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 67

Hudson 70, Menomonie 40

River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 54

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 77, Cadott 52

McDonell Central 73, Regis 55

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 63

Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43

Neillsville 71, Greenwood 31

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 65, Lincoln 52 - King (AUG): 21 points; Schroeder (AUG): 16 points

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Eleva-Strum 40

Alma/Pepin 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 70 (double overtime)

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Spring Valley 57

Elk Mound 64, Elmwood/Plum City 39

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Heart o' North Conference

Saint Croix Falls 42, Barron 33

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 81, Spooner 40

Ladysmith 74, Hayward 32

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 71, Clayton 49 - Raiders now 11-1

Birchwood 56, Cornell 34

Webster 67, Shell Lake 49

Grantsburg 48, Frederic 38

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Amery 52

Altoona 61, Ellsworth 48

Osceola 78, Saint Croix Central 48

Prescott 78, Somerset 72

Boys high school wrestling

Whitehall 72, Durand-Arkansaw 12

Whitehall 42, Mondovi 39

Mondovi 36, Durand-Arkansaw 24

Boys high school hockey

Superior 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1

NAHL hockey

MN Wilderness 4, Chippewa Steel 3

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Superior 2

UW-Stout 4, Northland College 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

