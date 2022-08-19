Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Nonconference:
La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14 - Matt McGinnis (North): head coaching debut
Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8
Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21
New Richmond 32, Medford 8
Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20
Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21
Somerset 34, Bloomer 6
Saint Croix Central 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 21
Saint Croix Falls 34, Unity 18
Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Colby 43, Neillsville 8
Colfax 14, Whitehall 6
Pepin/Alma 36, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Grantsburg 17, Amery 16
Ellsworth 52, Arcadia 0
Ladysmith 44, Barron 0
Clear Lake 12, Cameron 6
Mondovi 20, G-E-T 10
Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton postponed to 10:00 AM Saturday
Augusta at Pittsville suspended until 5:00 PM Saturday