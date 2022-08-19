 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
081922 Glenwood City Eleva-Strum football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Nonconference:

La Crosse Central 19, Eau Claire North 14 - Matt McGinnis (North): head coaching debut

Eau Claire Memorial 36, La Crosse Logan 8

Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 21

New Richmond 32, Medford 8

Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20

Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6

Durand 22, Spring Valley 21

Somerset 34, Bloomer 6

Saint Croix Central 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 21

Saint Croix Falls 34, Unity 18

Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Colby 43, Neillsville 8

Colfax 14, Whitehall 6

Pepin/Alma 36, Elmwood/Plum City 26

Grantsburg 17, Amery 16

Ellsworth 52, Arcadia 0

Ladysmith 44, Barron 0

Clear Lake 12, Cameron 6

Mondovi 20, G-E-T 10

Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton postponed to 10:00 AM Saturday

Augusta at Pittsville suspended until 5:00 PM Saturday

