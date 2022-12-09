(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52 - Albert (ECM): 21 points; Clark (ECM): 12 points; 5 Old Abes players in double figures; Tyler Orr (RL): 23 points; Zach Orr (RL): 9 points; Schradle (RL): 8 points
Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52 - Monarski (CHI): 21 points; Crumbaker, Tomczak (CHI): 15 points each; Bessen (ECN): 18 points
Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69 - Morning (MEN): 28 points; Hidde (NR): 29 points
Hudson 47, River Falls 37
Heart O' North Conference
Ashland 58, Hayward 43
Ladysmith 88, Spooner 27
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 70, Cornell 69 - Matt Powowich (BRU): game-winning basket with 1 second remaining
Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70
New Auburn 64, Birchwood 43
Middle Border Conference
Osceola 65, Altoona 53
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48 - Peed (ECM): 16 points; Paulmier (ECM): 13 points; Sheplee (RL): 17 points; Schmidt (RL): 13 points
Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41
Hudson 67, River Falls 44
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 52, Regis 45 - Seibel (BLOOM): 18 points; Chilson (REG): 21 points
McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32
Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54 - Goettl (CAD): 27 points; Eiler (CAD): 12 points; Gunderson (O-F); 27 points
Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44
Loyal 41, Colby 28
Columbus Catholic 50, Owen-Withee 39
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 62 (overtime) - Steien (B-T): 28 points, 12 rebounds; Thompson (B-T): 19 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Lofgen (B-T): 6 points, 12 rebounds; Mann (CFC): 18 points; Pronschinske (CFC): 14 points
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31 - Bautch (E-S): 13 points
Augusta 57, Whitehall 38 - Korger (AUG): 19 points
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 64, Mondovi 32
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9
Nonconference
Lakeland Union 71, Ladysmith 37
Boys high school hockey
Chippewa Falls 3, Fond du Lac 2
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 4, MN Wilderness 3 (shootout)
Women's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, Concordia Moorhead 2
Men's college hockey
WIAC
UW-Stevens Point 6, UW-Eau Claire 2
UW-River Falls 1, UW-Stout 0