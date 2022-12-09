 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

120922 Eau Claire North Chippewa Falls bbb

Five Old Abes players finished in double figures as Memorial beat Rice Lake 74-52 Friday.

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 74, Rice Lake 52 - Albert (ECM): 21 points; Clark (ECM): 12 points; 5 Old Abes players in double figures; Tyler Orr (RL): 23 points; Zach Orr (RL): 9 points; Schradle (RL): 8 points

The Cardinals made 10 3-pointers Friday and built on an early lead to beat the Huskies.

Chippewa Falls 84, Eau Claire North 52 - Monarski (CHI): 21 points; Crumbaker, Tomczak (CHI): 15 points each; Bessen (ECN): 18 points

Menomonie 76, New Richmond 69 - Morning (MEN): 28 points; Hidde (NR): 29 points

Hudson 47, River Falls 37

Heart O' North Conference

Ashland 58, Hayward 43

Ladysmith 88, Spooner 27

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 70, Cornell 69 - Matt Powowich (BRU): game-winning basket with 1 second remaining

Lake Holcombe 79, Winter 70

New Auburn 64, Birchwood 43

Middle Border Conference

Osceola 65, Altoona 53

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48 - Peed (ECM): 16 points; Paulmier (ECM): 13 points; Sheplee (RL): 17 points; Schmidt (RL): 13 points

Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41

Hudson 67, River Falls 44

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 52, Regis 45 - Seibel (BLOOM): 18 points; Chilson (REG): 21 points

McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32

Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54 - Goettl (CAD): 27 points; Eiler (CAD): 12 points; Gunderson (O-F); 27 points

Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44

Loyal 41, Colby 28

Columbus Catholic 50, Owen-Withee 39

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 62 (overtime) - Steien (B-T): 28 points, 12 rebounds; Thompson (B-T): 19 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Lofgen (B-T): 6 points, 12 rebounds; Mann (CFC): 18 points; Pronschinske (CFC): 14 points

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31 - Bautch (E-S): 13 points

Augusta 57, Whitehall 38 - Korger (AUG): 19 points

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 64, Mondovi 32

Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9

Nonconference

Lakeland Union 71, Ladysmith 37

Boys high school hockey

Chippewa Falls 3, Fond du Lac 2

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 4, MN Wilderness 3 (shootout)

Women's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, Concordia Moorhead 2

Men's college hockey

WIAC

UW-Stevens Point 6, UW-Eau Claire 2

UW-River Falls 1, UW-Stout 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.