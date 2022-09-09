 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
  • 0
090922 Thorp New Auburn football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11 player

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0 - Huskies snap 46-game BRC losing streak; game recap here

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

River Falls 27, Hudson 14 - Wildcats now 4-0

Coulee Conference

La Crosse Aquinas 57, Altoona 22

Cloverbelt Conference

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6 - Falkner (Mondovi): 12 rush, 131 yards, 3 TDs; Rud (Mondovi): 12 rush, 36 yards, 3 total TDs

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19 - Crickets' first win over Orioles since 2006

Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 36, Whitehall 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12

Pepin/Alma 51, Eleva-Strum 6 - Seifert (P/A): 4/7, 184 passing yards, 3 TDs; Bergmann (P/A): 7 rush, 49 yards, TD; Riesgraf (P/A): 3 rush, 41 yards, 2 TDs; Julson (E-S): 31 rush, 93 yards, TD

Blair-Taylor 39, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28 (overtime)

Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6

Heart o' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8 - Myers (Cameron): 12/18, 225 passing yards, 4 TDs; 6 rush, 98 yards, TD; Anderson (Cameron): 7 catches, 127 yards, 3 TDs; Miller (Bloomer): 18 rush, 193 yards, TD

Cumberland 46, Spooner 30

Northwestern 36, Saint Croix Falls 28

Lakeland Conference

Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

High school football - 8-player scores

Thorp 36, New Auburn 0 - game called final in 3rd quarter due to New Auburn injury; game recap here

Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

Owen-Withee 44, McDonell Central 25

Gilman 61, Cornell 0

Prairie Farm 74, Greenwood 0

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon co-op 14

Boys high school soccer

Eau Claire North 1, Marshfield 0

Women's college volleyball

UW-Eau Claire 3, Pacific Lutheran 0

Augsburg 3, UW-Eau Claire 1

UW-Stout 3, Bethany Lutheran 0

St. Catherine 3, UW-Stout 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.