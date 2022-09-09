(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football - 11 player
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0 - Huskies snap 46-game BRC losing streak; game recap here
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10
Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14
River Falls 27, Hudson 14 - Wildcats now 4-0
Coulee Conference
La Crosse Aquinas 57, Altoona 22
Cloverbelt Conference
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6 - Falkner (Mondovi): 12 rush, 131 yards, 3 TDs; Rud (Mondovi): 12 rush, 36 yards, 3 total TDs
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19 - Crickets' first win over Orioles since 2006
Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12
Pepin/Alma 51, Eleva-Strum 6 - Seifert (P/A): 4/7, 184 passing yards, 3 TDs; Bergmann (P/A): 7 rush, 49 yards, TD; Riesgraf (P/A): 3 rush, 41 yards, 2 TDs; Julson (E-S): 31 rush, 93 yards, TD
Blair-Taylor 39, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 35, Colfax 7
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12
Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28 (overtime)
Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6
Heart o' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8 - Myers (Cameron): 12/18, 225 passing yards, 4 TDs; 6 rush, 98 yards, TD; Anderson (Cameron): 7 catches, 127 yards, 3 TDs; Miller (Bloomer): 18 rush, 193 yards, TD
Cumberland 46, Spooner 30
Northwestern 36, Saint Croix Falls 28
Lakeland Conference
Grantsburg 51, Ladysmith 22
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 24, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Somerset 16, Prescott 8
Rice Lake 44, Amery 6
Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0
High school football - 8-player scores
Thorp 36, New Auburn 0 - game called final in 3rd quarter due to New Auburn injury; game recap here
Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16
Owen-Withee 44, McDonell Central 25
Gilman 61, Cornell 0
Prairie Farm 74, Greenwood 0
Flambeau 38, Chequamegon co-op 14
Boys high school soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Marshfield 0
Women's college volleyball
UW-Eau Claire 3, Pacific Lutheran 0
Augsburg 3, UW-Eau Claire 1
UW-Stout 3, Bethany Lutheran 0
St. Catherine 3, UW-Stout 0