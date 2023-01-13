 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  Updated
011322 Cadott Regis GBB

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32

New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56

Dairyland Conference

Whitehall 88, Augusta 63

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51

Bruce 75, Birchwood 42

Clayton 54, Flambeau 49

Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55

Unity 48, Grantsburg 39

Siren 64, Webster 46

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central 79, Amery 53

Osceola 59, Baldwin-Woodville 42

Luther 76, Prescott 59

Nonconference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Ellsworth 57

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49

Menomonie 57, River Falls 45

Cloverbelt Conference

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40

Cadott 78, Regis 65

Bloomer 57, Thorp 34

McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26

Gilman 52, Loyal 48

Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43

Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33

Lincoln 68, Augusta 47

Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Alma/Pepin 32

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 70, Spring Valley 24

Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27

Elk Mound 68, Elmwood/Plum City 19

Heart o' North Conference

Ashland 70, Cameron 44

Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18

Saint Croix Falls 60, Barron 52

Lakeland Conference

Flambeau 38, Clayton 30

Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25

Grantsburg 42, Unity 39

Siren 64, Webster 40

New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 51, Amery 49 (overtime)

Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 6, Menomonie 0

Nonconference

Eau Claire North 4, Superior 3

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Wausau West 0

Independents

Ashland 7, Spooner 2

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers 2, Coulee Region Cyclones 1

Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Superior 1

Men's college hockey

UW-Stout 3, Saint John's 1

Hamline University 3, UW-Eau Claire 2 (overtime)

College wrestling

UW-Eau Claire 38, Oswego State 6

UW-Eau Claire 31, Messiah 7

UW-Eau Claire 26, Washington & Lee 13

*Tim Fader passes 300 dual meet wins as head coach