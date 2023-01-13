(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68
Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32
New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56
Dairyland Conference
Whitehall 88, Augusta 63
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51
Bruce 75, Birchwood 42
Clayton 54, Flambeau 49
Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55
Unity 48, Grantsburg 39
Siren 64, Webster 46
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 79, Amery 53
Osceola 59, Baldwin-Woodville 42
Luther 76, Prescott 59
Nonconference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Ellsworth 57
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 24
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49
Menomonie 57, River Falls 45
Cloverbelt Conference
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Fall Creek 40
Cadott 78, Regis 65
Bloomer 57, Thorp 34
McDonell Central 62, Stanley-Boyd 26
Gilman 52, Loyal 48
Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 43
Neillsville 60, Owen-Withee 29
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Eleva-Strum 54
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Independence 33
Lincoln 68, Augusta 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 58, Alma/Pepin 32
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 70, Spring Valley 24
Mondovi 65, Boyceville 27
Elk Mound 68, Elmwood/Plum City 19
Heart o' North Conference
Ashland 70, Cameron 44
Northwestern 85, Cumberland 18
Saint Croix Falls 60, Barron 52
Lakeland Conference
Flambeau 38, Clayton 30
Turtle Lake 63, Luck 25
Grantsburg 42, Unity 39
Siren 64, Webster 40
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 51, Amery 49 (overtime)
Prescott 62, Ellsworth 53
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 6, Menomonie 0
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 4, Superior 3
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Wausau West 0
Independents
Ashland 7, Spooner 2
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers 2, Coulee Region Cyclones 1
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Superior 1
Men's college hockey
UW-Stout 3, Saint John's 1
Hamline University 3, UW-Eau Claire 2 (overtime)
College wrestling
UW-Eau Claire 38, Oswego State 6
UW-Eau Claire 31, Messiah 7
UW-Eau Claire 26, Washington & Lee 13
*Tim Fader passes 300 dual meet wins as head coach