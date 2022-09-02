 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • 0
090222 Spring Valley Boyceville football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football -11-player scores

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 17, Eau Claire North 6 - 4th quarter

Hudson 17, Chippewa Falls 7

Menomonie 41, Superior 7

River Falls 25, New Richmond 19 (overtime)

Cloverbelt Conference

Mondovi 42, Fall Creek 6 - 4th quarter

Durand-Arkansaw 20, Stanley-Boyd 3

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 56, Melrose-Mindoro 18

Blair-Taylor 44, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 31, Eleva-Strum 22 - 3rd quarter

Pepin/Alma 51, Whitehall 13

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 18, Boyceville 14

Cadott 35, Colfax 6

Elmwood/Plum City 40, Glenwood City 13

Turtle Lake 22, Clear Lake 14

Heart o' North Conference

Saint Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8

Cameron 46, Barron 12

Northwestern 46, Spooner 0

Cumberland 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith vs Abbotsford called in 1st quarter and will not finish

Middle Border Conference

Rice Lake 20, Saint Croix Central 20

Ellsworth 47, Amery 6

Prescott 43, Osceola 23

Baldwin-Woodville 29, Somerset 14

8-player scores

Gilman 48, Bruce 0

Greenwood 48, New Auburn 8

Athens 38, Lake Holcombe 22

Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Flambeau 36

Owen-Withee 53, Prairie Farm 12

Thorp 50, McDonell Central 27

Boys high school soccer

Eau Claire North 1, Madison LaFollette 1 - Huskies win shootout 4-3; Solberg (North): goal in 48th minute

Women's college volleyball

Transylvania University 3, UW-Stout 0

UW-Eau Claire 3, Berry College 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

