(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football -11-player scores
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 17, Eau Claire North 6 - 4th quarter
Hudson 17, Chippewa Falls 7
Menomonie 41, Superior 7
River Falls 25, New Richmond 19 (overtime)
Cloverbelt Conference
Mondovi 42, Fall Creek 6 - 4th quarter
Durand-Arkansaw 20, Stanley-Boyd 3
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 56, Melrose-Mindoro 18
Blair-Taylor 44, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 31, Eleva-Strum 22 - 3rd quarter
Pepin/Alma 51, Whitehall 13
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley 18, Boyceville 14
Cadott 35, Colfax 6
Elmwood/Plum City 40, Glenwood City 13
Turtle Lake 22, Clear Lake 14
Heart o' North Conference
Saint Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8
Cameron 46, Barron 12
Northwestern 46, Spooner 0
Cumberland 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith vs Abbotsford called in 1st quarter and will not finish
Middle Border Conference
Rice Lake 20, Saint Croix Central 20
Ellsworth 47, Amery 6
Prescott 43, Osceola 23
Baldwin-Woodville 29, Somerset 14
8-player scores
Gilman 48, Bruce 0
Greenwood 48, New Auburn 8
Athens 38, Lake Holcombe 22
Northwood/Solon Springs 46, Flambeau 36
Owen-Withee 53, Prairie Farm 12
Thorp 50, McDonell Central 27
Boys high school soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Madison LaFollette 1 - Huskies win shootout 4-3; Solberg (North): goal in 48th minute
Women's college volleyball
Transylvania University 3, UW-Stout 0
UW-Eau Claire 3, Berry College 2