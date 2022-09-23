 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
  • 0
092322 Cumberland vs Bloomer football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11-player scores

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6 - first win for Huskies over Mustangs since 1991, game recap here

Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7

River Falls 28, Superior 7

Coulee Conference

Altoona 56, Viroqua 25

Cloverbelt Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 6

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14 - Dawson Rud (Mondovi): 11 rush, 172 yards, 3 TD; Falkner (Mondovi): 7 rush, 42 yards, 2 TD; Linse (Mondovi): 5 rush, 41 yards, TD; Heike (Mondovi): 1 rush, 10 yards, TD; Schultz (N/G): 2 catches, 46 yards, TD; Hartung (N/G): 1 rush, 2 yards, TD

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36

Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20

Pepin/Alma 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - Seifert (P/A): 7-for-8, 196 yards passing, 3 TD; Olson (P/A): 5 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD; Bergmann (P/A): 9 rush, 101 yards, 2 TD; Riesgraf (P/A): 4 rush, 11 yards, TD; Santillian (I/G): 13 rush, 36 yards; Gierok (I/G): 11 rush, 27 yards; Pyka (I/G): 6 rush, 22 yards

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21

Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0

Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8

Heart o' North Conference

Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22 - Olson (Cumberland): 6-for-13, 128 yards passing, 2 TD, Interception; Johnson (Cumberland): 4 catches, 117 yards, TD; Yohnk (Bloomer): 3-for-7, 62 yards, 2 TD, Interception; 3 rush, 15 yards, TD; Omar, Rogge (Bloomer): TD catch each 

Saint Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12

Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spooner 55, Barron 14

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith 47, Webster 0

Grantsburg 21, Unity 14

Middle Border Conference

Amery 36, Prescott 7

Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6

Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8

Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0

High school football - 8-player scores

McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8

Bruce 42, Lake Holcombe 0

Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14

Thorp 65, Greenwood 0

Athens 74, Lincoln 38

Flambeau 34, Luck 6

Prairie Farm 59, New Auburn 14

Women's college volleyball

Wartburg College 3, UW-Stout 1

Coe College 3, UW-Stout 2

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 5, Anchorage Wolverines 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

