(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football - 11-player scores
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 20, Menomonie 6 - first win for Huskies over Mustangs since 1991, game recap here
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 7
River Falls 28, Superior 7
Coulee Conference
Altoona 56, Viroqua 25
Cloverbelt Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 6
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14 - Dawson Rud (Mondovi): 11 rush, 172 yards, 3 TD; Falkner (Mondovi): 7 rush, 42 yards, 2 TD; Linse (Mondovi): 5 rush, 41 yards, TD; Heike (Mondovi): 1 rush, 10 yards, TD; Schultz (N/G): 2 catches, 46 yards, TD; Hartung (N/G): 1 rush, 2 yards, TD
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36
Cochrane-Fountain City 42, Whitehall 27
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20
Pepin/Alma 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0 - Seifert (P/A): 7-for-8, 196 yards passing, 3 TD; Olson (P/A): 5 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD; Bergmann (P/A): 9 rush, 101 yards, 2 TD; Riesgraf (P/A): 4 rush, 11 yards, TD; Santillian (I/G): 13 rush, 36 yards; Gierok (I/G): 11 rush, 27 yards; Pyka (I/G): 6 rush, 22 yards
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Turtle Lake 33, Colfax 32
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Boyceville 21
Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0
Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8
Heart o' North Conference
Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22 - Olson (Cumberland): 6-for-13, 128 yards passing, 2 TD, Interception; Johnson (Cumberland): 4 catches, 117 yards, TD; Yohnk (Bloomer): 3-for-7, 62 yards, 2 TD, Interception; 3 rush, 15 yards, TD; Omar, Rogge (Bloomer): TD catch each
Saint Croix Falls 38, Cameron 12
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spooner 55, Barron 14
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith 47, Webster 0
Grantsburg 21, Unity 14
Middle Border Conference
Amery 36, Prescott 7
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6
Ellsworth 16, Rice Lake 8
Somerset 26, Saint Croix Central 0
High school football - 8-player scores
McDonell Central 46, Cornell 8
Bruce 42, Lake Holcombe 0
Owen-Withee 30, Gilman 14
Thorp 65, Greenwood 0
Athens 74, Lincoln 38
Flambeau 34, Luck 6
Prairie Farm 59, New Auburn 14
Women's college volleyball
Wartburg College 3, UW-Stout 1
Coe College 3, UW-Stout 2
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 5, Anchorage Wolverines 2