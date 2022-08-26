(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
High school football
11-player games
Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7
La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28
Rice Lake 32, Superior 13
New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8
Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8
Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0
Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6
Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28 (final/overtime)
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19
Glenwood City 54, Barron 8
Prescott 33, Durand-Arkansaw 22
Northwestern 49, Somerset 28
Saint Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41
Mondovi 40, Osceola 0
Unity 36, Unity 14
Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20
Pepin/Alma 34, Assumption 27
Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19
Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7
Baldwin-Woodville 45, G-E-T 15
Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8
8-player games
Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0
Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14
Athens 54, Cornell 22
McDonell Central 62, Greenwood 8
Owen-Withee 56, New Auburn 6
Flambeau 42, Mellen 16
Girls high school tennis
Altoona 7, Amery 0
Altoona 6, Luther 1
Altoona 5, Osceola 2
Eau Claire North 7, West Salem 0
Eau Claire North 7, Medford 0
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Antigo 4, Chippewa Falls 3
Wausau East 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Boys high school soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Green Bay Preble 0