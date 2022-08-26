 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
082622 Osseo-Fairchild Altoona football

High school football

11-player games

Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7

La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28

Rice Lake 32, Superior 13

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6

Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28 (final/overtime)

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19

Glenwood City 54, Barron 8

Prescott 33, Durand-Arkansaw 22

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Saint Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41

Mondovi 40, Osceola 0

Unity 36, Unity 14

Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20

Pepin/Alma 34, Assumption 27

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7

Baldwin-Woodville 45, G-E-T 15

Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8

8-player games

Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Athens 54, Cornell 22

McDonell Central 62, Greenwood 8

Owen-Withee 56, New Auburn 6

Flambeau 42, Mellen 16

Girls high school tennis

Altoona 7, Amery 0

Altoona 6, Luther 1

Altoona 5, Osceola 2

Eau Claire North 7, West Salem 0

Eau Claire North 7, Medford 0

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Antigo 4, Chippewa Falls 3

Wausau East 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Boys high school soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Green Bay Preble 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.