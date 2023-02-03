 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
020323 North Chippewa Falls gbb

Boys high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 90, Regis 58 - Vollrath (FC): 29 points; Hagberg (FC): 20 points; Steinke (FC): 19 points; Payne (REG): 20 points; Krogman (REG): 12 points

McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58

Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55

Colby 74, Greenwood 23

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62

Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48

Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 73, Durand-Arkansaw 54

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35

Heart o' North Conference

Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53

Cameron 82, Hayward 42

Ladysmith 81, Barron 46

Lakeland Conference

Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38

New Auburn 64, Cornell 55

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40

Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 39

Eau Claire Memorial 75, Rice Lake 55 - 5 Memorial players in double figures (Cayley and Lasher with 15 each, Shaw with 13, Welsch and Peed with 11 each)

Cloverbelt Conference

Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32

Colfax 55, Mondovi 45

Elmwood/Plum City 49, Spring Valley 44

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe 55, Bruce 29

New Auburn 51, Cornell 33

Prairie Farm 75, Clayton 37

Boys high school hockey

Chippewa Falls 5, River Falls 0

Rice Lake 7, WSFLG 0

Reedsburg 2, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Somerset 6, Amery 2

Boys high school wrestling

Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 15

Girls high school wrestling

Holmen 45, Eau Claire North 18

College gymnastics

UW-Stout triangular with Hamline and Winona State

1. UW-Stout, 187.175

2. Hamline, 183.725

3. Winona State, 182.475

Men's WIAC hockey

UW-River Falls 1, UW-Eau Claire 0

UW-Superior 3, UW-Stout 1

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 5, Kenai River 1

