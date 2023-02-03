Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Boys high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 90, Regis 58 - Vollrath (FC): 29 points; Hagberg (FC): 20 points; Steinke (FC): 19 points; Payne (REG): 20 points; Krogman (REG): 12 points
McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58
Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55
Colby 74, Greenwood 23
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62
Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66
Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48
Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 73, Durand-Arkansaw 54
Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35
Heart o' North Conference
Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 53
Cameron 82, Hayward 42
Ladysmith 81, Barron 46
Lakeland Conference
Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38
New Auburn 64, Cornell 55
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40
Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 39
Eau Claire Memorial 75, Rice Lake 55 - 5 Memorial players in double figures (Cayley and Lasher with 15 each, Shaw with 13, Welsch and Peed with 11 each)
Cloverbelt Conference
Cadott 67, Stanley-Boyd 53
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32
Colfax 55, Mondovi 45
Elmwood/Plum City 49, Spring Valley 44
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe 55, Bruce 29
New Auburn 51, Cornell 33
Prairie Farm 75, Clayton 37
Boys high school hockey
Chippewa Falls 5, River Falls 0
Rice Lake 7, WSFLG 0
Reedsburg 2, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Somerset 6, Amery 2
Boys high school wrestling
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 15
Girls high school wrestling
Holmen 45, Eau Claire North 18
College gymnastics
UW-Stout triangular with Hamline and Winona State
1. UW-Stout, 187.175
2. Hamline, 183.725
3. Winona State, 182.475
Men's WIAC hockey
UW-River Falls 1, UW-Eau Claire 0
UW-Superior 3, UW-Stout 1
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 5, Kenai River 1