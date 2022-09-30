 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime scores

  • Updated
  • 0
093022 River Falls Chippewa Falls football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

High school football - 11-player

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7 - Raiders now 4-1 in BRC; Huskies now 2-3 in BRC

Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13 - 1st win of season for Spartans; Old Abes now 1-4 in BRC

Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14 (overtime) - Dawson Goodman (CF): game-winning rushing touchdown on a blocked field goal attempt; Cardinals now 3-2 in BRC; Wildcats now 4-1 in BRC

New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21 - Tigers now 3-2 in BRC; Mustangs now 2-3 in BRC

Coulee Conference

G-E-T 42, Altoona 14 - Boyarski (Alt): rush TD; Cole (Alt): TD catch; Railroaders now 2-3 in Coulee

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis 37, Mondovi 14 - game recap here

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22 - Crickets now 3-2 in Cloverbelt; Mounders now 1-4 in Cloverbelt

Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21 - Panthers now 4-1 in Cloverbelt; Thunder now 0-5 in Cloverbelt

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30 - Orioles now 2-3 in Cloverbelt; Warriors now 1-4 in Cloverbelt

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8 - Pirates now 5-0 in Dairyland, 7-0 overall; Beavers now 2-3 in Dairyland

Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14 - Eagles now 5-0 in Dairyland, 7-0 overall; Wildcats now 4-1 in Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8 - Mustangs now 2-3 in Dairyland; Indees now 1-4 in Dairyland

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18 - Cardinals now 5-0 in DSC, 6-1 overall; Lakers now 3-2 in DSC

Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8 - Hornets now 4-1 in DSC, 6-1 overall; Warriors now 0-5 in DSC

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14 - Bulldogs now 3-2 in DSC, 5-2 overall; Hilltoppers now 1-4 in DSC

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18 - Wolves now 4-1 in DSC, 5-2 overall; Vikings now 0-5 in DSC

Heart o' North Conference

Bloomer 46, Barron 0 - Prince (Bloomer): 16 rush, 258 yards, 4 TD; Blackhawks now 2-3 in HON; Golden Bears now 0-5 in HON

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0 - Tigers now 5-0 in HON, 7-0 overall; Beavers now 4-1 in HON, 5-2 overall

Saint Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7 - Saints now 4-1 in HON, 6-1 overall; Bulldogs now 1-4 in HON

Cameron 36, Spooner 34 - Comets now 3-2 in HON, Rails now 1-4 in HON

Middle Border Conference

Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24 - Warriors now 3-2 in MB, 5-2 overall; Spartans now 2-3 in MB

Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14 - Panthers now 3-2 in MB; Warriors now 1-4 in MB

Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13 - Panthers now 5-0 in MB, 6-1 overall; Chieftains now 1-4 in MB

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0 - Blackhawks now 4-1 in MB, 5-1 overall; Cardinals now 1-4 in MB

High school football - 8-player 

Thorp 70, Athens 0 - Cardinals now 3-0 in Central Wisconsin-East, 6-0 overall

Bruce 50, Cornell 34

Gilman 58, Lincoln 14 - Pirates now 2-1 in Central Wisconsin-East, 5-1 overall

Owen-Withee 67, Greenwood 0 - Blackhawks now 3-0 in Central Wisconsin-East, 6-0 overall

