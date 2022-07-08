Fun weekend events in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - This weekend is a good day to have fun in the Chippewa Valley. With many events happening in the area, there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.
In Eau Claire, the Water Street Mile and 5K is set to return Saturday morning at 8:30 AM -- the event will help raise money for the L.E. Philips Senior Center. If you haven't registered yet, you can do that on-site at Water and First Streets the day of the race!
Also in Eau Claire is the Touch a Truck event at the L.E. Philips Memorial Library. It's a free opportunity for kids to see, touch, and explore a selection of large vehicles and construction equipment. They'll even have food trucks on site if you get hungry! The event runs from 10 AM to 1 PM at the library's parking lot on Mall Drive.
And tonight, River Prairie Park in Altoona will be hosting the first of four Friday Movie Nights. The movies will begin at sunset -- so roughly 9 PM. It will be free to everyone -- and dogs are allowed to attend, too. Tonight's featured films will be Encanto and The Goonies.
Finally, the village of Fall Creek is hosting their own Christmas In July Craft and Vendor Fair tomorrow! It'll be at Fall Creek Memorial Park from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday. The event is meant to be a fundraiser for the village so they can buy holiday decorations for the park when the real Christmas rolls around. Local arts and crafts will be on display, and families are even invited to stop by for a photograph with Santa.