Fundraiser for Wisconsin native battling breast cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A 'Zumbathon' fundraiser plans to show love for one Eau Claire resident battling cancer.
Jen Schrader is a long-time Zumba instructor in the area, teaching classes at the Eau Claire YMCA and Dragonfly Fitness and Training. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, so now her community is rallying to help.
Jammin’ 4 Jen will feature a 90-minute dance party with over a dozen Zumba instructors from the Chippewa Valley. This event will be held at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center on July 8 at 2 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, raffles, and a bake sale where all funds will go toward Jen’s medical expenses. Her fellow friend and area Zumba instructor, Cindy Peterson, said she is hoping to bring the positive vibes to the fundraiser.
"Jen Schrader is just a shining light of positivity in this community so we very much are looking forward to giving back the love and light that she provides to this community for years on end,” Peterson said.
Everyone in the community is welcome to join Jammin’ 4 Jen with a suggested donation of $25 at the door.
If you’d like to donate to help Jen beat breast cancer, here is the link.