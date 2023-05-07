Fundraiser in Eau Claire raises money to provide prosthetics for Ukrainians who need them

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday raised money to help people in Ukraine in a unique way.
The Protez Foundation is a nonprofit out of the Twin Cities that provides prosthetic limbs for Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, and children who have been hurt in the war. Patients are flown from Ukraine to Minneapolis and the foundation provides the airfare, medical procedures, and prosthetics at no cost to the patient.
Natalia Ripeckyj, a co-chair of the fundraiser event, said the total cost to help one person can be between $40,000 to $70,000.
"All the money that's being raised today will go to the Protez Foundation to add to their pot for what they need to continue to pay their professionals, their physical therapists, to pay for whatever supplies they need and airfare and visas for the wounded people coming over to the United States," Ripeckyj said.
At the event people could learn more about the foundation, what it does, and how they can help. Snezhanna Medvedovski, a volunteer with the Protez Foundation, said every little bit helps.
"I think that if we are able to bring more awareness to it, and just gain more support, I think that's what really helps this organization grow," Medvedovski said. "The more support we gain, the more money we're able to raise, the more people we can help, which I think is awesome."
According to Ripeckyj, the Protez has helped provide prosthetics to around 70 people so far with around 7,000 more on the waitlist.
