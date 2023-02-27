Fundraising to replace basketball court in Boyd Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may remember Boyd Park is undergoing a series of renovations. They recently redid the playground, added a solar tree, and started construction on the skate park. Now their next step is the basketball court.
Organizers with the Boyd Park Plus project said they plan to replace the smaller current court with a full sized basketball court by the end of the year. They said they'll also have courts for the game of foursquare around the three point lines. To do all that, they need to raise $20,000. A third of that has already been reached by funds left over from the playground project.
Project president Chad Rowekamp said the court is due for an upgrade.
"The lines down there are pretty faded, there's cracks on the pavement, so it'll be an improved surface. Just overall a better court," Rowekamp said.
He said he hopes the project, which is a collaboration with the city, inspires other neighborhoods to make the improvements they want to see. Click here to learn more.