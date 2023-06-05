 Skip to main content
Funds for new Eau Claire County Humane Association shelter not included in capital improvement budget

  • Updated
  • 0
Shelter construction 6/5/23

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local shelter might not receive a huge chunk of expected funding this year for its new building.

The city of Eau Claire's proposed capital improvement plan, which sets funding for public projects, did not include the Eau Claire County Humane Association this year. However, the shelter's director Shelley Janke said they don't know why.

She said this was a surprise since last year's city budget allocated $500,000 to the construction of the new facility. Janke said the funding is necessary as the humane association fills a critical need for city animal control.

By law, stray and abandoned animals must be cared for. She said the shelter fills this critical need in Eau Claire. In the past year, the humane association cared for over 600 animals brought in by animal control.

"We feel like we are a very important partner of the city and that this project is incredibly important to continue to offer services to our community," she said. 

Janke is hopeful that an appearance in front of city council next week will convince them to restore funding.

However, in the meantime there are no plans to halt construction of the new facility. Officials hope the community can help fill the financial gaps if the city won't help with funding.

