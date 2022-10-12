Future of the mall: City taking steps to preserve Oakwood Mall's long-term viability

EAU CALIRE (WQOW) - The Oakwood Mall has been a staple in Eau Claire for decades, and it still attracts new businesses, but what is the long-term viability of the shopping center?
This question is being discussed behind the scenes by the city of Eau Claire, and this week it hired a consultant firm to help formulate a vision for the future of the property.
City officials said the challenge is more than meeting supply and demand. The mall needs to attract businesses that will make it a go-to destination where families can come and spend the day.
"It's not so much about, 'We need to level and bulldoze buildings,' but it's more about, 'How do we soften up those surrounding areas and make them more current to what is reflected today in what retail spaces and what shoppers want as a place they can walk and enjoy and kind of engage more than just the retail, but enjoy a day out?'" said Aaron White, Eau Claire economic development manager.
White said the recent closing of the AMC Theater at the mall is a good example of a space with endless possibilities, but wasn’t the only reason the time was now to think "big picture."
The Madison consultant firm, Vandewalle & Associates, will take on the task of planning to turn a space designed to thrive in the 1980’s into a modern hot spot.