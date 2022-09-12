 Skip to main content
Garding Against Cancer brings 80K to Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
091222 Gards and Lesniewskis at Garding Against Cancer

Greg and Michelle Gard, left, pose with Janet and Bob Lesniewski during a Garding Against Cancer event at Pablo Center on September 12, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Badgers and Blugolds teamed up to bring $80,000 in donations to Chippewa Valley organizations battling cancer on Monday night.

Greg and Michelle Gard's initiative, Garding Against Cancer, drew more than 100 people to Pablo Center. The event featured live music, a raffle, silent auction and stories from Greg Gard and former Badgers basketball player Brian Butch.

091222 Brian Butch Greg Gard

Brian Butch and Greg Gard embrace during a Garding Against Cancer event at Pablo Center on September 12, 2022.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Joshua's Camp, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Cancer Recovery & Fitness Program and Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography. Each organization will receive a $20,000 donation.

091222 Greg Gard talks about Michelle Gard

Greg Gard talks about his wife Michelle's time as a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student during a Garding Against Cancer event at Pablo Center on September 12, 2022.

You can learn more about Garding Against Cancer here

