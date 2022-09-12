Garding Against Cancer brings 80K to Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Badgers and Blugolds teamed up to bring $80,000 in donations to Chippewa Valley organizations battling cancer on Monday night.
Greg and Michelle Gard's initiative, Garding Against Cancer, drew more than 100 people to Pablo Center. The event featured live music, a raffle, silent auction and stories from Greg Gard and former Badgers basketball player Brian Butch.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Joshua's Camp, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Cancer Recovery & Fitness Program and Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography. Each organization will receive a $20,000 donation.