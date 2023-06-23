 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Garding Against Cancer' fundraiser raises money for research

Garding Against Cancer 2023
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a fun afternoon on the links at Hickory Hills golf course in Eau Claire Friday. 

That's because the golf club was hosting a Garding Against Cancer fundraiser. The goal of the event was to raise money for cancer research.

At times, golfers hit drives on the fairway while an accordion played and putted with mallets on the green — all for a good cause. It wasn't about skill — it was about raising money for charity.

All of the money raised will be donated to the Carbone Cancer Research Center in Madison.

Event Organizer Bob Bob Lesniewski said the message of the fundraiser is to make the most out of life no matter your circumstances.

"If you have cancer what you have to realize is that you are still living. You still have life. So in regards to take the opportunity to live that life," he said.

Back in the clubhouse the fundraiser had a raffle and silent auction. The auction had a wide variety of prizes.

Lesniewski said the goal is to raise $50,000. You can still donate if you want to support the fundraiser. You can visit their Facebook to learn more.

