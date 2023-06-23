'Garding Against Cancer' fundraiser raises money for research

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a fun afternoon on the links at Hickory Hills golf course in Eau Claire Friday.
That's because the golf club was hosting a Garding Against Cancer fundraiser. The goal of the event was to raise money for cancer research.
At times, golfers hit drives on the fairway while an accordion played and putted with mallets on the green — all for a good cause. It wasn't about skill — it was about raising money for charity.
All of the money raised will be donated to the Carbone Cancer Research Center in Madison.
Event Organizer Bob Bob Lesniewski said the message of the fundraiser is to make the most out of life no matter your circumstances.
"If you have cancer what you have to realize is that you are still living. You still have life. So in regards to take the opportunity to live that life," he said.
Back in the clubhouse the fundraiser had a raffle and silent auction. The auction had a wide variety of prizes.
Lesniewski said the goal is to raise $50,000. You can still donate if you want to support the fundraiser. You can visit their Facebook to learn more.