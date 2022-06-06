Garding Against Cancer to benefit Chippewa Valley this fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Greg and Michelle Gard spent Monday in Eau Claire planning the next Garding Against Cancer event.
The fundraising effort, which has raised more than $6 million since 2016, is scheduled to take place in Eau Claire in September. More details will be announced at a later date, but all funds raised will stay in the Chippewa Valley to help area organizations.
"It's a great way to help in your local community," said Greg Gard, who lost his father, Glen, to brain cancer in 2015. His mother, Connie Gard, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
Garding Against Cancer partners with the Carbone Center on the UW-Madison campus and for research and funding of major projects, but it also strives to reach other cities around the state, and to meet ongoing needs of patients and families.
A exhibition basketball game between the Blugolds and Badgers is scheduled for October and will recognize cancer leaders and patients, Gard said.