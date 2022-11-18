Gas falls below $3 per gallon in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire gas stations are seeing a little less "pain at the pump" on Friday.
Fleet Farm off Highway 93 posted a price of $2.98 per gallon of regular gas Friday, making it one of the lowest prices you'll find in Wisconsin.
In the Badger State, the average price for a gallon of gas on Friday is $3.424, down 21.1 cents from last week, but up 28.9 cents from last year, according to GasBuddy.
Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas Friday at $3.704.
Eau Claire County has among the lowest average gas prices in the state at $3.290 per gallon, but that is only the second lowest in the state. The county with the lowest average cost per gallon of gas on Friday is neighboring Jackson County at $3.242.
Since 2008, GasBuddy says the lowest average cost of gas on November 18 was in 2020 when it cost $1.939 per gallon.
This year, the day with the lowest cost for gas was on January 3 at $2.967, and the highest average day was June 8 at $4.925.