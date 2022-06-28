Gehring hired as WIAA assistant director

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Melissa Gehring will join the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association executive staff this summer.
The WIAA announced Tuesday that Gehring has been hired as an assistant director. She will assume her role on August 1.
"I was fortunate to have benefitted from my participation in athletics during my formative years," Gehring said in a release. "After spending the last decade working to provide similar experiences and opportunities for the students in Beaver Dam, I'm honored to have the privilege to continue that effort on a state-wide level."
Gehring has served in the Beaver Dam School District since 2002, most recently as associate principal and athletics/activities director. Her responsibilities at the WIAA will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned as well as other administrative duties.
"We are very excited for Melissa to join our staff," Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in the release. "With the addition of her experience, talent and passion for education-based athletics, we will continue to grow as a team and to improve in our efforts to provide the best possible service to our 516 member schools."
Gehring held a number of roles at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire after playing on the Blugolds' volleyball team from 1999-2001 and the women's basketball team in 1998-99. She worked as an office assistant in planning and preparations for events, volleyball camp counselor, student assistant women's basketball coach, freshman orientation adviser and intramural official.