Get it Groomed fundraising to buy new ski trail equipment to Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eau Claire is no stranger to snow. But local skiers say poor and dangerous conditions can keep them off the trails. Now, a ski group is fundraising to fix that.
Get it Groomed is made up of skiers working with the county to raise money for new equipment they said would change the game for local trails. With outdated equipment, they said slips and falls are more common and can lead to bad injuries.
"We have lots of conditions that are icy around here like we've recently had, and the current grooming equipment that we have cannot break through that ice and make it safe for skiers," said Karen Myhre with Get it Groomed.
She said thousands of people use Eau Claire's ski trails, so upgrades are necessary.
They're fundraising for $200,000 to buy grooming equipment that could easily get to that ice. It would be portable, but Myhre said it would be most used at the popular Tower Ridge Trail.
They've already raised about $75,000 and hope to have new equipment by next ski season. Click here if you'd like to donate.