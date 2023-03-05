Getting ready for spring planting? Local garden center shares planting tips

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With spring around the corner, Down to Earth Garden Center shared some tips for getting ready for spring planting.
While there is still snow on the ground, it is not too early to start planting seeds inside. Vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and onions, and some long term flowers like Black-eyed Susans, can be planted inside and kept under light and heat to get them ready to be planted in the ground.
Ben Polzin, retail manager at Down to Earth, said planted seeds can be kept by a warm window, or by heat lamps to keep them warm.
Polzin said planting seeds now helps get plants ready for when spring is here, but recommends waiting for early May to move plants outside.
"We don't want to be putting anything out too early," he said. "Once we get closer to early to mid May, that's when you start watching the weather and looking at those night time temperatures more than anything, wanting to be above 50 degrees at night ideally before we're putting too much stuff outside. That ground temperature needs to be up there too so they're not just sitting there and not growing."
Polzin also said it is a good time to start planning what plants you want to grow this year, so you can be ready when the planting season begins.