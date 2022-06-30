Girolamo family says goodbye on last night as owners of Court'n House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a bitter sweet day as the Girolamo family says goodbye to their family-owned and operated business of nearly 20 years.
Girolamo's Court'n House Bar and Grill opened its doors nearly two decades ago in January 2003, and on Thursday, it will be the last time the taps are turned under the ownership of the Girolamo family.
"Myself and my dad started it with our family and he asked if we wanted to own a bar, and I said sure, 'let's do it!'" said Laura Girolamo.
Later on, Laura brought on board her two younger sisters Whitney and Annette and their mother Cindy.
"We work together day in and day out and it's just been a great family tradition for us," Laura said.
With a plaque that reads "Reserved for Jim," the family still saves a spot at the end of the bar for their dad who helped build the bar from the ground up, and passed away two years ago.
"It's bittersweet. Everybody always says, 'you're not going to miss the work. You're going to miss the people and the relationships that you've made,'" Laura said. "Throughout the week, a lot of our customers have been down to just share memories and their time here so it's been very special for us."
As the family flips burgers and bacon for the last time, the restaurant flips over to a new owner group.
Starting Friday, Court'n House will officially be owned by CNH LLC, two of the owners also own Brackett Bar.
CNH is made up of local families who plan to provide the same food, camaraderie, and community involvement Court'n House did over the years.
They also plan to improve the customer experience by updating the exterior, expanding seating options inside and out, and accepting credits cards for payment.
"We hope nothing but the best for you and Eau Claire, continue to support and make memories here," Laura said. "We would just like to thank everybody for our amazing 20 years, our staff, our past staff, our family especially, all the people who have helped us out over the years."
The Court'n House will officially re-open after improvements are done over the next several months. An exact reopening is not known.
The following is a statement from the new owners:
The new owner group of the Court N House is thrilled to be taking over such a historic Eau Claire business! They plan to honor all the wonderful things Court N House has provided over the years including the same amazing food, comradery, and community involvement.
The new owners have a fantastic combination of bar/restaurant experience, years in real estate investing, property renovations, and business building. They are local families passionate about honoring the history of the Court N House while investing in improvements to make the customer experience even better!
