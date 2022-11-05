'Give Vets a Smile' brings free dental care to area veterans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local veterans were able to get free dental care and vital readings on Saturday.
The eighth annual 'Give Vets a Smile' event took place at the Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) health education building, where volunteers and past graduates, many from CVTC, came together to offer dental care free of cost to veterans.
Organizers said events like this are important for veterans who do not have access to dental care otherwise.
"We've had veterans who, this is the only time they get dental care," said Pam Entorf, program director of dental hygiene and assistance. "Unfortunately, unless you're 100 percent disabled, as part of your military service, you do not get any dental benefits."
For example, Entorf said one year a veteran with no legs came in because he had no money left to afford to have his teeth taken out or to get dentures; they had dentures made for him at no cost.
Participants said 'Give Vets a Smile' has a great reputation among local veterans and volunteers alike.
"I love it, and I think it's great for veterans," said Gerald Tomczak, U. S. Army veteran. "I've been coming here for four, five years and I think it's great that they do this for the veterans, it's just a great thing."
In addition to dental care and vital readings, the clinic also provided free back massages to veterans, along with free haircuts courtesy of the CVTC cosmetology department.