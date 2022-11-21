Going stir crazy? Here are some activities for the kids in Eau Claire this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Children in the Eau Claire Area School District are home from school this week, and whether you’re going stir crazy, or looking to make some memories, there are some great local options.
The first idea is to get out and enjoy the snow while it lasts. The forecast is calling for warmer temperatures, so later in the week may be too late. Head on over to Pinehurst Park or smaller neighborhood hills before it’s too late.
If indoor activities are more your speed, The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library has a packed schedule this week. They have story time for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, a lot of activities for teens, open labs, book clubs and scavenger hunts with prizes.
Learn more about activities at the library.
For a place to just get away for a few hours, the Children’s Museum Play Space is a simple, hassle-free choice.
“It’s five dollars per person and then free for any kiddos under the age of one," Mielle Rundall, a Play Space employee, said. "The only rule we have is just to keep shoes on. And there’s lots of different smaller exhibits. There’s bowling pins. There’s a grocery store and a restaurant. It’s great for kiddos under the age of eight, but if families come in and cousins and stuff, usually older kiddos can have fun too.”
The 26th is the last day to go to the Play Space for about a month. The Children’s Museum will be moving to its new location during the month of December.
Learn more about the Children's Museum Play Space.
Later in the week, if you’re ready to start making those holiday memories, Ferguson’s Orchards will be starting its North Pole, Wagon Rides and Santa Experience the day after Thanksgiving and continuing all weekend.