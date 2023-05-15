Golf Road closed this week near Kappus Drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A detour is in place as work is done on Golf Road in Eau Claire.
According to the city engineering department, Golf Road near London Road and Kappus Drive is closed through Friday of this week. Officials said they plan to do sewer work under the road.
The detour is to take London Road to Damon, then to Fairfax Street where you can reconnect with Golf.
The part of the street that's closed is near a new housing complex being built called Helena Park from the rental company Property Minds.