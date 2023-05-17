"Gone, but not forgotten" Fallen officers from Northwest Wisconsin remembered at memorial ceremony

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As part of National Police Week, area law enforcement are taking the time to remember officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It was a somber day as officers, deputies, and troopers from Northwest Wisconsin honored those killed in the line of duty.
"Gone, but not forgotten. Easy to say, hard to do," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
A memorial ceremony was held at Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on Wednesday.
"It's a time to remember not only the fallen officers, but their families and loved ones they left behind," said Lt. Jesse Henning with the Eau Claire Police Department.
A commemorative roll call recognized 50 fallen officers between 1881 and 2016, the last time an area officer died, until this year.
Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, and St. Croix County deputy Kaitie Leising were not in the roll call this time because ceremoniously, it includes deaths through the end of each year. They will be in the roll call next year.
"We will miss them. We shall always remember them," Fitzgerald said.
Nearly every speaker acknowledged their sacrifices though, and one speech referred to not giving up.
"We may doubt our resilience at times especially given the events we've seen, but we all have it in us," Fitzgerald said. "Give yourself credit for all the things you've done and gotten through."
"There are risks in this job. And there are some safety concerns, but we need good people. We need good law enforcement officers," Henning said.
There was also a posting of the colors, a three volley salute, and singing.
"We shall honor those who have fallen by the service that we give you," Fitzgerald emphasized. "I encourage you and those we send into harm's way to concentrate on the good things. I know the fallen would want it that way. As always, remember their smiles."
People from various counties attended the ceremony, including officers from Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, St. Croix, Rusk, and Barron.