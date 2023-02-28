Good Wives restaurant to receive sought-after liquor license

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council has decided who will get the sought-after liquor license that three area businesses applied for.
The license will go to Good Wives, a restaurant located in the East Ridge Center. Silly Serrano and Country Jam had also applied.
The license is one of 82, and often draws multiple applicants when one is made available. The license allows businesses to sell beer, wine and liquor on site. This one was available when the Metro did not reopen by the January 3 deadline.
In their application, Good Wives said they applied for the license for the development and growth of the newly opened restaurant. Currently, they said their biggest sale items are dinner entrees and wine by the glass, but they believe they can grow their sales margined by developing a well-curated cocktail program.
After discussion and hearing from the three applicants, council members voted 8-3 for the license to be awarded to Good Wives.
In a press release, County Jam said they plan to submit an application for a Reserve Class B license, the main difference of which is the cost and transferability. They said this will not affect alcohol service at their event.