Governor Evers talks special session during Eau Claire visit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday Governor Tony Evers was back in the Chippewa Valley hours after he called a special session to address what he calls "the unmitigated crisis of Wisconsin's workforce challenges".
He said one of those challenges is child care.
Evers has stopped through the Chippewa Valley several times pushing for funds to support his Child Care Counts Program. Today he stopped at the Endeavor School in Eau Claire. The school, located at the Children's Museum, is a childcare facility that has 47 kids enrolled and has received over $20,000 in funding from Evers' program.
Museum Chief Learning Officer Mike Lee said they have felt the impact of the funding for the school.
"It has certainly helped us...Like I said get equipment and build a really great program that is sustainable going forward," he said.
On Tuesday Evers called a special legislative session for September in an attempt to force Republican lawmakers to approve funding they rejected earlier this year for child care services, a family leave program, the University of Wisconsin System, and more.
He said he's hopeful both political sides can reach an agreement during the session.
"The Democrats are going to be supporting this and I know Republicans have been supporting this in the past. If this doesn't work it's on them," he said.
Evers is asking for a $365 million investment for childcare programs.