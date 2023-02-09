Grammy winner says growing up in Eau Claire set him up for music success

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- News 18 spoke with Eau Claire native turned Grammy winner Geoffrey Keezer.
The jazz artist's song "Refuge" recently won a Grammy award for best instrumental composition.
Keezer grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1988.
His parents were also musicians and were both active in the Eau Claire music scene. His father, Ronald Keezer, was a music professor at UW-Eau Claire who taught percussion and directed jazz ensembles. His mother, Mary Keezer was a music teacher and one of the founding members of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Keezer says growing up in the Eau Claire music scene set him up for success in the music industry.
"There's the jazz festival every year that the University puts on, there's the jazz walk all over downtown," he said. "There's music going on all the time, this is wonderful music. It's relevant, it's current, it's alive and young people are doing it."
This was the fourth time Keezer has been nominated for a Grammy, but his first time winning the award.
He now lives in New York and teaches jazz at the Juilliard School of Music and William Paterson University.