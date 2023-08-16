'Grand Evening on the Bridge' raises money for downtown Eau Claire events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday evening, live music, Hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and more were all enjoyed on the Grand Avenue footbridge.
Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosted it's 9th annual 'Grand Evening on the Bridge to support over 300 local businesses.
Vendors prepared multi-course meals, while guests were able to enjoy beautiful views.
All proceeds from the evening will be used to plan low-cost or free events downtown in efforts of making it a place for all to enjoy.
Guests shared with News 18 why they enjoy attending this event each year.
"It's both the food, Hors d'oeuvres, and desserts. All those good things and the camaraderie too," Joe Mirr said.
"It's always amazing to see the turnout and I always meet new people here. The food is also always delicious and overall it's just a great night," Tami Satre said.
The event sold out back in May with 186 guests in attendance.
An organizer estimates $12,000 was raised.