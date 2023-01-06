Grant set to upgrade Eau Claire emergency comm center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the Eau Claire city council will vote on accepting a grant that would improve the 911 emergency center's system.
The grant, which is from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, is going to be just over $88,000.
The money will be going toward giving local 911 dispatchers additional training, as well as upgrading their services to the next generation 911 system.
Next generation 911 is a national system that is internet-based as opposed to the analog system currently used in Eau Claire.
For this, the emergency center will need to redo the infrastructure where they receive 911 calls from.
"We're in the very early phases of creating the infrastructure that we need in order to have all the various things that come with texting, video, and multimedia images that will be able to be received by our 911 center," said Greg Rosno, manager of the Eau Claire Emergency Center.