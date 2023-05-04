Grant will help UWEC students study stars

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A grant will help UW-Eau Claire students study the stars.
The five year, $526,000 career grant from the National Science Foundation was awarded to provide opportunities for the university's astrophysics field.
According to the university, Dr. William Wolf, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy, received the grant and will use it to work with undergraduate students on research.
Officials say this summer Dr. Wolf and three students will use the funds to study accreting white dwarf stars. Accreting white dwarfs are what most stars become after they’ve burned off the hydrogen that fuels them.