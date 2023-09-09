Grills fired up at Western Wisconsin Tailgate Grilling Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire air was filled with the smell of jucy Lucys, chicken fajitas, and Wisconsin apple ribs this afternoon at the Western Wisconsin Tailgate Grilling Tournament
The eighth annual grill off took place at Hobbsy's Bar and Grill. People practiced all summer to show off their grilling skills in front of a group of judges in 5 categories. This year, the event is raising money to donate to Feed My People Food Bank.
Organizers say the tailgate is a good time for everyone.
"They get to sample a lot of things, they get to hangout with there friends, a little music, a few beverages and everyone's happy," said Jim Maiers, director of the tournament. "So that's the part that I like to do because I just like the fact that people leave with a smile, not just always being serious about everything. This is one of those smile events."
Maier said he travels around the world judging tailgates and wanted to bring the competition home to Eau Claire.
Many different businesses sponsor and compete in this tournament, like River Jams, Slims Tavern, and Sammy's Pizza.