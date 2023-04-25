Groundbreaking for County Materials Complex celebrates one year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Located along the Chippewa River are bulldozers, cranes and excavators are putting together the new County Materials Complex, better known as the Sonnentag Center.
"This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime situations where you work really hard to accomplish something over a number of years and I'm actually seeing the dream come to realization," said UW-Eau Claire Foundation CEO Kimera Way.
It was 365 days ago when the university broke ground on the 170,00 square foot event center. For a price tag of $105 million it'll have state of the art features.
On site will be an event facility that can host basketball games and concerts, a turfed fieldhouse, a Mayo Clinic Health System location and a wellness and recreation center for community members.
Of all the amenities, project manager Brad Kemis says the complex will have one unique sustainability feature.
"The geothermal system is probably the most unique thing. It's going to be the largest geothermal system for sure in our region and it's going to be one of the largest facilities in the region that's 100 percent electric powered," he said.
Right now the shells of the complex are being built. Kemis said the project will move into the next phase of building the interior in May.
The project began nearly ten years ago when Blugold alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag donated the 21 acres of land to the university. The following years have seen multiple blueprints drafted, partnerships formed and a global pandemic that delayed the project.
"It was almost like every perfect storm that could come along that could impact the project did and yet we persevered," Way said.
Despite the setbacks the event center is still on track to open next spring for Blugold commencement. More information about the project can be found here.