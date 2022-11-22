 Skip to main content
Guide to Small Business Saturday in Eau Claire

Small Business Saturday is celebrated the day after Black Friday to give shoppers incentives and reminders to buy holiday gifts from their local retailers

Small Business Saturday Eau Claire

Token Jewlery 

25% off everything in-store and online. Additional 50% off some items 

200 Main Art & Wine

10% off store-wide along with free samples of Chenin Blanc. 

Tangled up in Hue 

Friday: giving away free greeting card with $40 purchase, and giving a free tote bag with $150 purchase.

Saturday: Free tote to first 50 customers, with goodies and coupons. Free shipping on online orders. 

Both days: receive an additional $10 on every $50 gift card. 

Micon Cinema 

Downtown location will be showing Strange World and Black Panther. Will be selling their 2023 refillable popcorn buckets. Selling giant bags of popcorn to go.

Chippewa Valley Floral 

10% off all antiques and gifts 

Porch pots available 

The Local Store 

Now thru Saturday: With any purchase, receive a 15% off one item coupon. With a purchase of $50 or more, receive 10% off your purchase.

Friday/Saturday: First 20 customers to spend $150+ receive a free piece of Wisconsin stoneware. 

Passion Board Shop

Now until Christmas: Spend $50, get a $10 gift certificate. Spend $100, receive a $25 gift certificate.

Seven Suns Vintage

Friday-Sunday, bring in a donation for Bob's House for Dogs, receive a $15 gift certificate. 

Kahvi Coffee House & Slate Boutique 

Support either business and receive a discount at the other 

Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery 

Buy one get one wine tastings 

Avalon Floral 

45% off store-wide

Hello Adorn 

Buy-one-get-one 50% off all of the smallest things 

Details 

Curated gift boxes available online and in-store

Now until Monday, use code GRATITUDE25 for 25% off online

Eco Minded

15% off entire order, plus double reward points

Broom & Crow

Pick a candy cane at the checkout to receive a percentage off your highest priced item. Save 5, 10, or 15 percent (plus you keep the candy cane). 

That's Adorable 

Variety of sales throughout the store

Eau Claire Floral

40% off purchases

3rd & Vine

Buy $50 in Gift Cards; Get $5 in Additional Gift Cards -- Buy $75 in Gift Cards; Get $10 in Additional Gift Cards -- Buy $100 in Gift Cards; Get $15 in Additional Gift Cards.

Ver Salon

Get a $300 gift certificate for $255, $200 for $170, $100 for $85, or $50 for $45 -- Online only

Olson's Ice Cream

Saturday: 10% off

This week, free $5 gift card for every $25 gift card purchase. 

Hive & Hollow

Treats and drawings for gift bags and holiday centerpieces.

The Lakley, The Informalist, Dive Bar, ECDC, The Fire House, The Nucleus, and Racy D'lenes

Friday through Monday, purchase $100 in gift cards, get an additional $20 free. 

Steve's Hemp 

Up to 50% off Friday-Monday

Downtown Candy

10% off sale.

Free bag of fresh popcorn with $10+ purchase.

$1 off of ice cream cones.

Raggedy Man

Coupons given to customers spending $50 or more. The coupon will be 20% your entire purchase good until December 24, 2022.

 

Did we miss anything? Let us know at fbosk@wqow.com

