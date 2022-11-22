Guide to Small Business Saturday in Eau Claire

Token Jewlery
25% off everything in-store and online. Additional 50% off some items
200 Main Art & Wine
10% off store-wide along with free samples of Chenin Blanc.
Friday: giving away free greeting card with $40 purchase, and giving a free tote bag with $150 purchase.
Saturday: Free tote to first 50 customers, with goodies and coupons. Free shipping on online orders.
Both days: receive an additional $10 on every $50 gift card.
Micon Cinema
Downtown location will be showing Strange World and Black Panther. Will be selling their 2023 refillable popcorn buckets. Selling giant bags of popcorn to go.
Chippewa Valley Floral
10% off all antiques and gifts
Porch pots available
Now thru Saturday: With any purchase, receive a 15% off one item coupon. With a purchase of $50 or more, receive 10% off your purchase.
Friday/Saturday: First 20 customers to spend $150+ receive a free piece of Wisconsin stoneware.
Now until Christmas: Spend $50, get a $10 gift certificate. Spend $100, receive a $25 gift certificate.
Friday-Sunday, bring in a donation for Bob's House for Dogs, receive a $15 gift certificate.
Kahvi Coffee House & Slate Boutique
Support either business and receive a discount at the other
Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery
Buy one get one wine tastings
Avalon Floral
45% off store-wide
Hello Adorn
Buy-one-get-one 50% off all of the smallest things
Details
Curated gift boxes available online and in-store
Now until Monday, use code GRATITUDE25 for 25% off online
Eco Minded
15% off entire order, plus double reward points
Broom & Crow
Pick a candy cane at the checkout to receive a percentage off your highest priced item. Save 5, 10, or 15 percent (plus you keep the candy cane).
That's Adorable
Variety of sales throughout the store
Eau Claire Floral
40% off purchases
3rd & Vine
Buy $50 in Gift Cards; Get $5 in Additional Gift Cards -- Buy $75 in Gift Cards; Get $10 in Additional Gift Cards -- Buy $100 in Gift Cards; Get $15 in Additional Gift Cards.
Ver Salon
Get a $300 gift certificate for $255, $200 for $170, $100 for $85, or $50 for $45 -- Online only
Olson's Ice Cream
Saturday: 10% off
This week, free $5 gift card for every $25 gift card purchase.
Hive & Hollow
Treats and drawings for gift bags and holiday centerpieces.
The Lakley, The Informalist, Dive Bar, ECDC, The Fire House, The Nucleus, and Racy D'lenes
Friday through Monday, purchase $100 in gift cards, get an additional $20 free.
Up to 50% off Friday-Monday
Downtown Candy
10% off sale.
Free bag of fresh popcorn with $10+ purchase.
$1 off of ice cream cones.
Raggedy Man
Coupons given to customers spending $50 or more. The coupon will be 20% your entire purchase good until December 24, 2022.
