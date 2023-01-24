Habitat seeks to convert church classrooms into veteran housing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is looking to build housing for a vulnerable population.
Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity hopes to convert a two-story classroom wing of Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire into affordable housing for veterans.
As of now, the classrooms are used once or twice a week by various groups such as the Eau Claire Quakers or the Boy Scouts, but Habitat plans to section the area off to be a stand-alone building.
Officials said a $1.14 million federal grant should help them purchase the property from Grace Lutheran.
Habitat would then retrofit the classrooms and offices into 10 to 14 condominiums for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are soon-to-be homeless.
Pastor Philip Ruge-Jones of Grace Lutheran said the goal is for the veterans to purchase the units through subsidies, not just rent them, so that they can build equity and not remain in the same economic situation.
"I think it's exciting. We've been dreaming about what could we do. Our leaders don't think that their only job is to serve the church," Pastor Phil said. "And so we have people who are involved in Habitat, as we do in other community organizations. That investment in time they had pay off in terms of helping us to connect with the right people. We're excited about the possibility of having these new neighbors."
The grant money would also be used to install an elevator, upgrade utility lines, and asbestos abatement. Grant funding for the project comes from the HOME ARP program, not to be confused with the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds.
Grace Lutheran Church does plan to keep two thirds of its building.
The Eau Claire City Council needs to give final approval on the grant funding proposal on February 14. If everything goes smoothly, Habitat could start construction this summer.