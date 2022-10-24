Halloween contest and party raising funds for children with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Halloween parties always seem to make kids smile, but there’s a Halloween party this Saturday that ‘s looking to make a particularly special group of kids happy.
The party is taking place at Artisan Forge Studios and is a fundraiser for the local group PRIDE, which stands for Physical activity and Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities in the Eau Claire area. Organizers said funds raised are for events to help children with disabilities feel normal and accepted.
"This particular program is near and dear to my wife and I's heart, because our youngest son was born with spina bifida," event co-organizer John Speros said. "To the kids themselves and to the family members who endure quite a bit sometimes, the challenges of raising children with special needs just can't be underestimated."
The fun actually starts Tuesday, as you can vote on the pumpkin contest at Artisan Forge from 10-5, Tuesday-Friday, and also at the party on Saturday, which runs from 5-8 pm. Each vote is one dollar. Winners will be announced toward the end of the party, with three winners in an under 13 age group, 13-17 age group and adults. All the votes cast for a dollar during the week and at the party will determine the "people's choice" winners.
There will be live music, chicken dinners and a lot of games and activities for the kids at the party. Costumes are welcome but not mandatory. The proceeds from the contest and party will go directly towards a PRIDE dance event planned for December.