Halloween on a budget? Here's how

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Halloween is right around the corner, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sharing a few tips to make sure you don’t receive any tricks this year, just treats.
Nationally, spending is expected to go up $500 million this Halloween season, according to the National Retail Federation, for a grand total of $10.6 billion. Among those celebrating, two-thirds plan to buy candy, about half plan to purchase decorations, and just under half will be dressing up.
With all these expenses stretching budgets thin the BBB said it’s important for consumers to research the businesses they’re buying from.
"It only takes a minute or two of your time to do a little research and that will make a big difference. Between knowing that you're able to make a return and that the company is legitimate and the opposite," Lisa Schiller, the director if investigations and media relations at the BBB, said. "So, take that minute of time."
Here are some more helpful tips from the BBB:
Look around your home
Check your closet. There are probably hidden surprises to help you throw together a killer costume! Getting creative will not only help save money but will save space, too.
Rent a costume
If the idea of spending money on buying a costume isn't quite appealing because you will only wear it once, consider renting. Renting a costume leaves room in the budget. Research rental companies on BBB.org, check the store policy regarding trying on costumes, inspect the condition of the outfit, and read the rental agreement carefully before signing anything.
Buy in bulk
It may seem counter-intuitive but buying more can save you money! Buying in bulk lessens the cost per item. Budgeting can be especially handy on a night like Halloween, especially considering that there might be more trick-or-treaters this year. Factory-wrapped candy will last a long time, even if you have leftovers. And let's be honest, leftovers are pretty tasty, even after Halloween.
Always check the return policy
Seasonal shops carry unique items for a short period in a temporary location or online. When shopping a seasonal vendor, understand the store's return policy before making a purchase. Remember: Buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after October 31 is considered fraud.
Shop smart online
When shopping from an online website, the first step is ensuring the URL starts with "HTTPS" and includes a lock symbol. The S in "HTTPS" stands for secure. Look up the website's privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere.
Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection but it's also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge. Click here for more tips on shopping online.
Seasonal stores
If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween is over. If they plan to close up shop on November 1 or refuse returns after, either consider shopping elsewhere or take more time to be sure that item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.