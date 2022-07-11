Happy birthday Volume One: 20 years of covering and cultivating culture in the Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volume one had a humble beginning. Founder Nick Meyer said it started out with two kids, trying to navigate the world of publication.
Meyer was 22 when he started Volume One with his friend, Dale Carls, in 2002. That was long before Eau Claire's culture scene reached its peak, and the city's economy was still reeling from the closure of the Uniroyal rubber factory in 1992.
"There wasn't quite as much going on, but there was enough happening under the surface that we thought needed to be talked about," Meyer said.
Meyer and Carls decided to start that conversation through an alternative magazine, drawing inspiration from biweekly publications in bigger cities like Minneapolis and Madison.
"Who prints this kind of stuff? Who do you work with? We were 100% unqualified for starting a publication or media organization of any kind," Meyer said.
Nevertheless, they began bringing article samples to local businesses, asking for advertisers. They eventually raised $700, which was enough money to print 2,000 copies of their first issue.
At the time, they didn't know if there would be another. Meyer said they were taking it day by day, adapting with the Valley's changing needs.
The title "Volume One" was not even meant to be permanent; Carls accidentally typed "volume one, edition one" too large on their first draft, and the name stuck.
Despite some pushback, the community wanted more.
"'Oh you've done one issue, you've kind of covered everything interesting there is in this town, there's nothing left,'" Myer said, referencing those who doubted the magazine. "We've continued into 450-something issues at this point, continuing to find the stories of the people in this community."
To be exact, Volume One published its 452nd issue on June 30th.
Not only that, but it has expanded to work directly in the city through popular events such as Food Truck Fridays, Chalkfest, and even community-wide pillow fights.
According to Myer, perhaps its most successful event, the Sounds Like Summer concert series at Phoenix Park, not only helped reshape downtown but also the mood of the city.
"It really did a lot to redefine what summer could be here," Myer said.
Now, it has about 25 employees publishing the magazine, producing events, and selling Chippewa Valley souvenirs out of its retail space, The Local Store. Meyer said Volume One is proud to reflect 20 years of progress in the Eau Claire area.
"There's a lot of pride here and I think for good reason," Myer said. "There's so much more happening now. The size of the community is just perfect where ideas can take hold here, cool things can happen."
Volume One is hosting a birthday bash on Saturday, July 30 at the Brewing Projekt. Myer said to expect live music, arcade games, food trucks, and more. Click here for more information.