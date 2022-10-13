Harvestime Church in Eau Claire celebrating Jewish holiday “Sukkot”

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This Jewish holiday is commonly celebrated in Israel, but on Thursday night, a local Christian church recognized "Sukkot."
Harvestime Church in Eau Claire reenacted the festival.
Photos and video were from earlier in the day when volunteers were decorating and preparing.
Sukkot is the third of three pilgrim festivals in the Bible where the Jewish community remembers the Exodus from Egypt and celebrates the gathering of the harvest.
Church members honored the holiday by listening to live traditional Jewish music and eating under a foliage-covered booth, also known as a sukkah.
"As Christians, we understand that our roots are in Judaism, and that we came from Judaism. This is a way for us just to reconnect with who we are and learn from actually the fathers," said Kim Buckman, senior pastor of Harvestime Church in Eau Claire.
Harvestime even flew in a rabbi and his wife from Jerusalem.
In addition to teaching the congregation about Sukkot, the event is also about raising money for the nonprofit Amitsim, which means 'courageous' in Hebrew.
Amitsim supports young widows, widowers, and orphans by providing counseling, therapeutic groups, and tutors.
"We are strengthening that mother who lost a spouse, that father who lost a wife, to tell them we're here because we believe in you, we trust you. We know you can succeed with a bit of support," said rabbi Yehudah Glick of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation.
"We make sure to make them proud. We make sure to make them strong, and we make sure to make them courageous," said Hadass Dissen Glick, founder and CEO of Amitsim.
The event was sold out, but if you'd like to donate to Amitsim, click/tap here to go their website.