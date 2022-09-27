Have a say in safety: Learn about public safety referendum at upcoming informational sessions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have questions about the city of Eau Claire's public safety referendum, you'll soon be able to get those answered in-person.
The referendum that will appear on the November 8 ballot will ask voters to approve raising taxes to cover the cost of 15 additional emergency service positions, including six firefighters/paramedics, six police officers, two civilian community service officers, and one civilian law enforcement associate for the 911 dispatch center.
Officials from the police department, fire department, and the city will speak at Wednesday's informational meeting and answer questions.
As voters learn about the referendum, Eau Claire police chief Matt Rokus asks people to keep in mind the police department's three core principles. The first is having enough staff to have adequate response times.
"Number two: Having a well-prepared, trained, professional police department. One that's equipped to deal with the complex issues that our community is facing," Rokus said. "And finally, avoiding police officer burnout. Our officers are having to work a lot of overtime to meet the basic public safety needs of our community. We want to have an environment where officers are rested, have an opportunity to recuperate, so they can do the difficult work that they face."
The first informational session is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the Riverview Conference Room of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Here is a list of the upcoming informational sessions on the referendum:
September 28 - 9:30am - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library - Riverview Conference Room (third floor), 400 Eau Claire Street.
October 4 - 7pm - Princeton Neighborhood Association Meeting - Princeton Valley Clubhouse, lower level, 2300 W. Princeton Avenue.
October 5 - 6pm - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library - Riverview Conference Room (third floor), 400 Eau Claire Street.
October 10 - 6pm - Airport Neighborhood Association Meeting - Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Dave Duax Room, 3800 Starr Avenue.
October 18 - 10am - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library - Riverview Conference Room (third floor), 400 Eau Claire Street.
You can also visit the city's website for more information.